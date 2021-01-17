Dogs revived after being trapped in a house fire

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two dogs returned to their family Saturday afternoon after an accidental house fire.

The Canton Fire Department responded to 855 N. 9th Avenue around 3:30 p.m Saturday for a report of smoke coming from inside the home. Responding crews say the owners of the home were not home at the time of the fire. However, the Canton Fire Department said the homeowner notified first responders that two dogs were inside.

Fire crews were able to get the two dogs out of the home. Crews were able to revive the dogs before they were returned to the owner.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental. The Canton Fire Department said they can’t rule out electrical or mechanical failure because the fire started in the area of the furnace.