PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $160,000 in literacy grants to Illinois nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools, including three grants in the Tri-County area.

The Neighborhood House Association in Peoria will get $7,500 while The YWCA in Pekin secured two different grants totaling $8,950. In total, the Foundation distributed more than $13 million in the 47 states the company has stores to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others.

