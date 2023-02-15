MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — United Way of McLean County and Women United announced that a renowned book program is coming to McLean County.

According to a press release, a Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be providing one free book a month for children up to age five in McLean County.

The engaging, high-quality books will be delivered directly to the homes of those who are part of the program, at no cost to families.

“Reading supports early literacy, emotional bonding and opens a child to a world of possibilities, and we are delighted this program will help to inspire a lifelong love of books in children in McLean County each month,” Laura O’Connor, 2023 Women United Chairwoman said. “Research shows that having even 20 books at home fosters a love of learning and sets children up for success when they start school.”

The program was made possible in part by a generous investment from Corn Belt Energy and CoBank.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library was launched in 1995, and is the Flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation. It has given away more than 140 million free books.

More information is available here.