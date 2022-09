PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St.

According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released.