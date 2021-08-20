Advocates applaud passage of bill tackling domestic violence homicides

PEORIA (Ill.) — The president of a local domestic violence advocacy group said the passage of a domestic violence homicide bill is a step in the right direction.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) signed seven pieces of legislation addressing domestic violence at the Thompson Center in Chicago.

“Every difficult choice and obstacle we eliminate for victims of domestic violence unlocks an opportunity for them to prioritize their safety,” he said. “While our work to make Illinois a safer and more compassionate state for survivors is not done, I am heartened by the steps we have taken today.”

One of the bills, SB 685, creates a statewide steering committee to look at domestic violence homicides in Illinois. The committee will look at why the homicides are happening, what could be different, and make recommendations for systemic changes.

“This will be an opportunity to really hone in on this particular type of violence and to take a look at what causes these homicides and what can we do to prevent them,” said Vickie Smith, President and CEO of Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Smith said she is optimistic the steering committee will lead to real change for victims of domestic violence.

“I think this will also lead us to some recommendations and solutions for how to reduce domestic violence in general, not just homicides, but how do we actually create better systems in our communities to reduce domestic violence as a whole,” she said.

Smith said the steering committee is expected to take a year to complete. Annual reports will be provided to the governor’s office and the legislature.