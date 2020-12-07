Don Harmon continuing as Senate President

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Senate re-elected Oak Park’s Don Harmon to serve as Senate President.

Harmon, who has been in the Senate since 2002, took over as President in January 2020 after beating Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford. This came after former President John Cullerton retired from the position.

State Sen. Dave Koehler (D) IL-46 said he’s happy with the move. Koehler said Harmon has shown the ability to lead in a strong manner.

“He’s carried a lot of the heavy lifted bills in the Senate, he knows government inside and out. He takes care of the caucus. He’s very personable in terms of his relationships and his word is good. If he tells you something you can put it in the bank,” Sen. Koehler said.

“It was kind of a shock to us when John Cullerton stepped down, he had been there almost 10 years, maybe more. Had done a superb job, and there was a contest last year between Senator Harmon and Senator Lightford. Senator Harmon won, and he really brought the caucus together. Senator Lightford continues as the Senate majority leader, she praised Senator Harmon (Thursday) night. I was able to second his nomination in terms of the caucus meeting.” state sen. dave koehler (d) il-46

Also commenting on the Senate Presidency is State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington).

Barickman sent WMBD/WYZZ the following quote.

“I look forward to working together with President Harmon on the many significant challenges facing our State. I am hopeful that we will be available to take meaningful steps towards long-overdue reforms.”

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington)

“He was elected mid-term in the middle of the 101st general assembly because John Cullerton had to resign. He’d fill the rest of John Cullerton’s term at that point, this is his first full term which is coming up. It’ll be on January 13th that he will be elected as the next President,” Sen. Koehler said. “Don Harmon came into the presidency of the Senate at a very tough time. It was just a year ago we made a decision that he would be the next Senate President. Who knew at that point we’d be going through a worldwide pandemic?

Sen. Koehler said the Senate is full of many differing opinions and backgrounds which will lead to a successful future.

“I think there’s just an era of good feeling about Don’s leadership capabilities and the unity of our caucus which is a very diverse caucus. It’s Chicago, it’s suburban, it’s downstate. It’s a lot of caucuses within a caucus and he does a very good job of making sure we all communicate really well,” Sen. Koehler said. “The big issue is budget of course. We have to make sure that we can continue to help and do a better job of helping small businesses. Because they are just getting devastated in the midst of this pandemic.”

Sen. Koehler hopes the federal government will come through with a stimulus package for the American people soon.

“We hope there’s another relief package coming from Congress, I think there will be. Then we can help not only State government but also local units of government with all the revenue lost. Because sales tax has just not been coming in because of the economy,” he said.

Harmon will begin his full-term on Jan. 13.