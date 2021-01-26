Donald Trump opens “Office of the Former President” saying he “will always and forever be a champion for the American People

PALM BEACH, Fla (WLNS) – Former President Donald Trump’s office released a statement Monday announcing the formation of the Office of the Former President.
The Office will handle Trump’s “correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” said the press release.
“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” the statement added.
