Donald Trump opens “Office of the Former President” saying he “will always and forever be a champion for the American People

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla (WLNS) – Former President Donald Trump’s office released a statement Monday announcing the formation of the Office of the Former President.

The Office will handle Trump’s “correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” said the press release.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” the statement added.