OSF HealthCare's donated ambulance has moved to the front lines of Ukraine's defensive efforts as the war with Russia continues.

On March 29, an Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) of Central Illinois ambulance filled with supplies donated by AMT and OSF HealthCare left Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for Ukraine.

The ambulance was originally assigned to work in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, where it was used to transport patients in critical condition to a cardiac hospital for the past three months.

In early July, however, the ambulance was reassigned and is now moving to the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine. This region is on the front lines of the war with Russia and is being hit with missiles and rockets.

Vice President of Government Relations for OSF HealthCare Chris Manson recently went to Ukraine for the second time, where he drove another donated ambulance to assist Ukrainian emergency response crews.

“It was gratifying to see the ambulances and medical supplies in-country and fulfilling a tremendous need. The Ukrainian teams I met with have been extremely appreciative of everything people in the U.S. are doing to help,” said Manson.

The AMT of Central Illinois ambulance was the first of seven American ambulances to start working in Ukraine. Nine more ambulances will be operating in Ukraine by the end of the summer.

Of all the donated ambulances that will operate in Ukraine, three will be from Illinois. The remainder of donated ambulances and the critical medical supplies they are filled with have come from across the United States.

