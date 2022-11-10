Donation Day is coming up at the Peoria Zoo. Although the zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, on Friday, November 25th the zoo is going admission free for the day. They do encourage donations, but the admission fee will be waived.



You can visit the Peoria Zoo website for more information on upcoming events.



Yvonne Strode brought in a live snake to the studio. Watch the interview to see more of him and to learn more about the Membership Drive.

