Donation goes towards mobile truck service for people in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – New mobile trucks aimed at bringing services like haircuts, showers, and a place to do laundry for those in need are headed to Peoria.

“It’s something that I have thought about for a while. I’ve seen the shower versions in LA and other bigger cities and when I saw that, I thought, ‘That’s great but how can we offer more services all at once?’ so then I just started planning,” said Dream Center Peoria (DCP) Executive Director Andy King.

In celebration of National Donor Day, Peoria’s Gift of Hope Chapter donated $500 to The Dream Center Thursday, Feb. 11. The money will go towards the DCP Mobile.

“For 2021, we all know that we’ve had to pivot and look at how we do things and what we do a little differently so I just think this is right on target,” said Gift of Hope Senior Community Outreach Specialist Lisa Dodson.

The Gift of Hope team also brought Valentine’s cookies and basketballs for the workers and kids at the center.

“In addition, we feel like the staff here are essential workers and so we wanted to give them a Valentine’s day treat as apart of National Donor Day to show appreciation for what they do for our community,” said Dodson.

The DCP Mobile is anticipating to launch in Spring.

“Especially during COVID times, places are closed… We have opened our showers here but to be able to go somewhere where someone may not be able to get to us… is huge.” said King.