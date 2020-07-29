Donation to Family House will create arts and crafts space

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Families of patients in Peoria will soon see upgrades to Family House.

Family House is a home away from home for families of patients in local hospitals. The center has 20 rooms and Executive Director Tamara Boyle said it’s often at full capacity.

“Families that come here need that opportunity to enjoy their time, and so it will help them take a break from that everyday experience that they’re having by having to go to the hospital and spending time with their loved one, which is very important, but they also need to re-energize,” said Boyle.

On Wednesday, members from the Peoria Medical Society Alliance presented a $14,000 check to update the guest lounge at Family House.

The money will create an arts and crafts room and a place for activities as families go through a difficult time.

“Guests need that opportunity to come back, relax, and enjoy something that they enjoy doing. This lounge will allow them the opportunity to do those arts and crafts,” said Boyle.

The gift was made in honor of Peoria Medical Society Alliance’s 80th anniversary.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected