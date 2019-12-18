Donations help Sophia’s Kitchen feed hundreds of people daily

PEORIA, Ill. — The holiday season is the time to give back to your community, and Sophia’s Kitchen does that daily.

But they also need the community’s help to keep doing so.

The food kitchen helps hundreds of people every day and runs solely based off donations.

“Donations to Sophia’s Kitchen are always very important. We have no other funding besides donations, so everything that comes in goes directly out to our clients,” said program director Claire Crone.

Sophia’s kitchen needs non-perishable and canned goods, saying they especially want canned meats like tuna, Vienna sausages, and ham.

The food pantry also is giving away their Christmas baskets this week, giving out hundreds to the Peoria community.