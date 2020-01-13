Donations pouring in for Lights On, Peoria program

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinoisans are showing their generosity by donating to the Lights On, Peoria program.

Peoria Public Schools’ safety administration chief Demario Boone shared an update on Facebook Sunday. According to the post, the program has received new video gaming systems, games, laundry equipment, and monetary donations for food. He adds that more than 75 people have signed up to volunteer for the program.

The Lights On, Peoria program is the result of a $3.5 million dollar grant. Starting this semester, Manual Academy and Peoria High will be open on Saturday nights, giving students a safe place to spend those evenings. The program will provide meals, teach life skills, and let students hang out and play games.

You can donate to the program here; remember to select “Lights On Center Fund.”