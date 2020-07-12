Donna Jean’s Cafe welcomes community during grand reopening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As more businesses are starting to open back up in the state, one local cafe is getting a second chance at life.

Donna Jean’s Cafe, inside of Two Sisters and a Warehouse antique store, had it’s grand reopening Saturday.

The quaint cafe opened in mid-February and only lasted a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the owners to shut the doors.

Traci Cole, co-owner, said Donna Jean was her mother and they scheduled the reopening Saturday on her mother’s birthday as tribute.

She said her mother loved to cook and make people happy by feeding them and she wants to do the same.

“It’s awesome [the reopening] because she loved to feed people that just made her happy, so that’s kind of why we did the restaurant in the first place,” Cole said. “So, knowing today that we’re honoring her by feeding people and giving away free treats, it’s pretty cool.”

Cole said she can’t wait for more people to come to the cafe and try their food. She said she’s known for her soup, coleslaw, sandwiches and bread pudding and is looking forward to sharing it all with the community.

