NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pet Central Helps! in Normal was the recipient of a community act of kindness.

Shelter Executive Director Lisa Kitchens said they wash a lot of laundry every day, especially towels for animals during surgeries, and blankets to keep the animals comfortable.



Recently, both of their washing machines have malfunctioned, leaving them without a way to wash items for the animals.

Kitchens said they put a post on Facebook, asking the community to help wash items the shelter would leave in bags on the front porch of the building.



The post was noticed by the community, and Kitchens said not only did people help them wash items, but they also received a new washer, donated to them by a kind Samaritan.

Kitchens said she was touched by the gesture.

She said they hope to potentially receive another washer soon.

“Unfortunately, it’s a lot of wear n’ tear on these washers we use, eventually, we’d like to purchase a commercial washer, because they tend to last longer in a shelter setting, but for now, we’re just grateful for anything we can get,” said Kicthens.