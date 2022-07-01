EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — American Red Cross and East Peoria Community High School are teaming up for the “Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve” blood drive.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 6, at Par-a-Dice Hotel from noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers said there is currently an urgent need for donors.

“During the summer, obviously. A lot of people are on summer vacation. The need for blood doesn’t take a summer vacation,” said Caleb Liggin, account manager for donor recruitment with American Red Cross. “The number one reason why people don’t donate is because they’ve never been asked. So right now we’re asking the community to come out and donate blood,” he added.

Over the last two months, Liggin said American Red Cross has seen less participation in their blood drives. For the blood drive, the goal is 130 donors, but only about 40 people have signed up as of Friday.

“Every donation saves up to three lives, so when you donate whole blood we’re going to process that blood, and then we’re going to separate it into the platelets, plasma, and red cells. Each of those components can go to a different patient in the hospital. So, we want to make sure your blood goes to wherever the most urgent need is,” Liggin said.

The blood drive also helps East Peoria High School students earn scholarships and provides leadership opportunities.

Make an appointment (sponsor code: ROCKNROLL) by visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.