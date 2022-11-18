MANITO, Il. (WMBD)– The Village of Manito is hosting a Santa-themed charity event at the Forman Center Cafeteria on Sat. morning, Dec. 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the Village of Manito FaceBook post, the event is sponsored by the Forman Junior Women’s Club (FJWC), Santa will arrive at 9:30 a.m. Kids are encouraged to bring their list and enjoy donuts and milk with Santa.

Small door prizes will be handed out as well. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras. All profits from the event will go to FJWC “Christmas For Kids” program.

More information is available on the Village of Manito FaceBook page here.