WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Disabled riders in the City of Washington will be able to travel with more ease and independence with the establishment of a six-month paratransit pilot service beginning Monday.

The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (GPMTD) is launching this program, beginning August 1, to introduce easier transit for disabled riders in the underserved urban area of Washington.

“The new pilot CityLift door-to-door paratransit service beginning on August 1, 2022, will offer mobility challenged and persons with disabilities aged 18 to 59 with an alternative transportation option within the Washington urban area,” explained CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs. “This is an area underserved with transportation options and we are looking forward to Washington residents who qualify having the opportunity to live more independently by using this service operated by CityLift.”

Commuters who need this service must submit a two-page application to Washington Township to prove their need for the CityLift service. The application requires the signature of a medical professional.

The application for qualifying Washington residents can be found on CityLink’s website.

Disabled riders in the Sunnyland area who are already qualified to ride with CityLift can also fill out a Washington Rider application, and must do so in order to ride in the Washington Urban Area.

Rides within the Washington Urban Map Area are $2 each way for residents. Rides beyond the Washington Urban Area, including Sunnyland, East Peoria, and Peoria, are $6 each way. Personal care assistants ride for free with the transit client.

Fare is cash only and due at the time of departure.

To schedule a ride, contact CityLift at 309-999-3667 at least one day in advance. An application must be approved in order to schedule a CityLift paratransit ride.

The Washington Urban Paratransit Service will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a final pick-up time of 5:30.

For questions, contact Washington Township at 309-444-2987 or visit CityLift’s website.