Dot Foods recruiting people to work in Mt Sterling; targeting BloNo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Now hiring, an Illinois-based food distribution company looking for new talent.

Tuesday, Dot Foods held a job fair in Bloomington-Normal for interested applicants.

The Mount Sterling based Dot Foods is looking for workers and will pay you a one-time incentive for taking a job at their plant.

Patrick Hoban CEO of the Bloomington-Normal economic development council said places coming to town looking for work are becoming more common.

“Economic development these days is turning into a war for talent. This is not uncommon to see other communities and businesses reaching out to try and lure people in. It’s something we’re honestly going have to start doing as well,” Hoban said.

Hoban said it’s a testament to the great workers in the area but hopes they consider one of the many other options in the area.

“We have openings at hospitals; it’s really across the board by all industries. Rivian, Brandt’s hiring, there’s opening at Firestone and even State Farm announcing another 1500 workers nationwide, and a lot of those are going to be here,” Hoban said.

Director of Personnel Ashely Ferguson Dot Foods says it’s part of a new relocation package paying people to relocate.

“We believe we have a lot to offer at Dot Foods; we have a great company that 60-plus years in business as a family-owned business. We think we have a lot to offer,” Ferguson said.

She said Bloomington was the first stop in Illinois and says dot is looking for warehouse help and drivers.

“We know that there are great employees in this area and we are hopeful to be able to share some great opportunities,” Ferguson said.

Hoban also said every place in the area is hiring and companies have a 50-mile radius and over 750-thousand people to attract jobs within the BloNo area.