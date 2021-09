UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 6:30 AM, a vehicle crash happened near Peoria International Airport.



The incident happened at S Airport Rd & Everett McKinley Dirksen Pkwy.

Our reporter on the scene said traffic is blocked going on to Dirksen Pkwy.

We will provide more details when we learn more information.