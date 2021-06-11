Doug Shaw elected Chair of Western Illinois University Board of Trustees

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD) — Western Illinois University’s (WIU) Board of Trustees elected a new chair Friday.

In a WIU Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning, Doug Shaw of Peoria was elected to the position of chair, meaning he will operate, manage, control, and maintain the university with other board members. The change is effective July 1, 2021.

He has been the vice chair of the WIU Board of Trustees since 2019.

Shaw spent 22 years as an IT professional for Caterpillar, first as a program analyst in 1997 and then as a global support team lead. Shaw has also taught management information systems as an adjunct lecturer at the University of Illinois at Springfield-Peoria Center since 1999.

He currently serves as president of the Board of Education for Peoria Public Schools and has previously served on the boards of several other state organizations, such as:

Leaders Change Illinois

Illinois Valley Fuller Center for Housing

The Illinois Central College Scholarship Selection Committee

The Planning Committee for the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Leadership School.

Shaw has a Master of Arts in management information systems from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Western Illinois University. He is also a veteran of the United States Army.

The full Board of Trustees meeting can be viewed below: