PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A power outage did not stop the Peoria Public School Board meeting Friday, as the board retired one of its own.

Doug Shaw served on the board since 2016 and did not run for re-election this year. He said being on the board was an experience of a lifetime.

“I think that six years is enough, I have served, and I do believe that we need to bring in new blood, new ideas. It’s time for someone else to come in and serve,” Shaw said.

Also, during the meeting, five schools were officially renamed:

Harrison is now Annie Lo Gordon.

Calvin Coolidge is now Harold B. Dawson

Roosevelt is now Elise Ford Allen Academy

Washington is now Reservoir Gifted

Lindbergh is now Liberty Leadership

Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat previously told WMBD that the new signs will be in before school starts on Aug. 3.