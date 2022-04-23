CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two men killed in a crash on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, west of Fisher. Two vehicles hit head-on, according to Coroner Duane Northrup.

Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Lonis–of Aurora, and 78-year-old Gordon Bane Jr.–of Downs, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Both died from blunt force injuries they received during the crash. Both Lonis and Bane were the only people in their vehicles.

The crash is still under investigation.