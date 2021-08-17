Downs Police looking for juveniles who vandalized several vehicles

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Downs Police Department is looking for juveniles who egged and keyed several vehicles Monday.

According to a Downs Police Facebook post, parents are encouraged to ask their kids and inform police if they were involved, so police can turn this into a learning incident and hold them responsible for the damages caused.

According to the post, if police have to locate the juveniles without helps from parents, they will be forced to put them into the system.

Anyone with information can contact Downs Police at (309) 622-2207.