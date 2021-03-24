Downtown Bloomington Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales to return in May

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is looking to give downtown businesses an opportunity to attract extra customers come May.

The city’s economic development division is bringing back Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales, allowing businesses to sell products right outside their storefront every second Saturday.

“We had a lot of downtown business owners expressing interest to do a sidewalk sale day, and we just kind of thought outside the box and presented to them ‘what if we did this more than just one day,'” said Downtown Development Specialist Samantha Mlot.

She said with the farmers market also being on Saturday mornings through October, the downtown area could see an extra boost in business.

“We find that it’s really a unique opportunity not only to build the image of downtown but also get a little bit of action and foot traffic into the businesses as well,” said Mlot.

She said seeing the interactions between customers and stores during Second Saturday Sidewalks Sales is always enjoyable.

“It’s just kind of fun to be able to see them engaging with their customers in a new space, and that space just happens to be outside, it kind of brings a little bit of new life and it gives them an opportunity too to maybe push out some older products that they’ve been sitting on for a while, so they can expand their offerings for something new,” said Mlot.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales will begin in May and run to October.