BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Police Department announced a power outage Friday morning.

According to Public Information Officer John Fermon, the outage is expected to last 1 to 2 hours.

Police say drivers should treat intersections without working stoplights as a four-way stop.

The Bloomington Fire Department says one firefighter was injured on the scene and went to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center with minor injuries.