PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Perley building, used by Illinois Central College (ICC) starting in 1973, is relisted for sale for $1.4 million.

Originally, the building was to be developed by Keith Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group into a hotel. A project worth over $57 million. However, now that the building has been relisted, the future of the development is unclear.

Weinstein has yet to release a statement, but according to WCBU, Weinstein’s attorney, Thomas Leiter, said that they still plan to move forward with the project.

ICC said that the reason the building has been relisted is due to the prospective buy not following through. ICC also said that they are not involved in the development agreements or the projects for the future of the building.

According to WCBU, Patrick Ulrich, Peoria City Manager, said that construction plans must be submitted by April 1, 2024, and the project has to be underway by January 1, 2025.