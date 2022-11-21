PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The water main break in downtown Peoria that caused multiple businesses to close has been repaired, according to a press release from Illinois American Water on Monday.

The cause of the break is yet to be determined. Now that the repair is complete, said Illinois American Water’s press release, a cause analysis will be performed.

The break was fixed early Monday morning, but a valve broke during the repair. As a result, approximately 65 Illinois American Water customers in the immediate area are under a boil order for the time being. All affected customers have been contacted by phone.