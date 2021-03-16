Downtown Peoria’s Broadway Lounge reopens, creating meeting ground for local theater community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Peoria’s Broadway Lounge aims to give a slice of 42nd street to central Illinois.

The Broadway-themed restaurant reopened Tuesday, March 16, after months of uncertainty due to the pandemic. They are now in phase one of four- serving lunch only- to slowly reopen to the public.

The restaurant is equipped with a theater library, pianos, televisions, Broadway posters, a dressing room, stage and stage lights. Restaurant manager Toby Howell said the idea was to create a meeting ground for the local theater community.

Howell did community theater with Broadway Lounge’s owner, Andrew Driscoll. Driscoll appeared on Broadway and brought his love of theater into his business. They hope to host events soon, especially cabaret nights.

Howell said they are excited to be a permanent fixture in central Illinois and they look forward to partnering with local vendors in the community. Howell said they will try to give back to the community and especially support the arts.