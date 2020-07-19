Dozens come out for 13th annual Bikers for Ta-tas

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – Local bikers were riding to make a difference Saturday morning.

Neighbors joined in the 13th annual Biker’s for Ta-tas ride for breast cancer event starting at the Bartonville American Legion and traveling through Havana, Green Valley, Pekin, and East Peoria.

Nancy Borum, the founder, said the event started in 2008 to let people facing breast cancer know they are not alone. She said the money raised from the ride will be used to help those with breast cancer cover the cost of medical bills for both treatment and prevention.

Kelly Keppner, a breast cancer survivor who’s supported the organization for years, said she’s grateful for the financial and emotional support she’s recieved from the event.

“Organizations like this help people with more than just their bills,” Keppner said. “They provide support and encouragement and all of the people that come out are so welcoming and friendly. It’s just a wonderful opportunity.”

Borum said in the 13 years since the organization started, they’ve raised more than $335,000 dollars.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected