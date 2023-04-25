BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — More than 40 vendors went to Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington to recruit new employees.

For the first time, the vendors ranging from insurance, government, higher education, and public transportation sectors were recruiting for part-time and full-time jobs.

Recruiter Jenny Smith said having a face-to-face meeting with a potential employer is a great way of making yourself stand out from other applicants.

“Contact the recruiter or the hiring manager right after you apply because it shows you are genuinely interested where most people kind of fire and forget about the applications they submit, so having that follow-up means you’re invested,” said Smith.

More job fairs will be held during the summer.