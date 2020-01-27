Dozens gather in Normal to remember Rica Rountree

NORMAL, Ill. — Last year Rica Rountree was killed by her dad’s then-boyfriend, Cynthia Baker.

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered in the middle of the street in front of the house where Rica lived to show love and support to her mother and Rica.

“She was amazing, she was a free spirit, she was smart,” said Rica’s mother Anntionetta Rountree. “She didn’t take no for an answer if she wanted to do it she did do it, she never had any limitations, she tried and succeeded in everything that she did.”

Hundreds of balloons in Rica’s favorite color, purple, were sent up into the sky just for her.

“I just thought about my daughter receiving all of those balloons up in heaven, I believe she’s up there and doesn’t know what to do with all those balloons at all, so she’s probably popping a couple of them and drawing on a couple,” said Rountree.

Many members of the Guardians of Children were there to show there support. They’re an organization that helps kids that have been abused.

“We try to give them their innocence back really that was taken away by somebody else, it’s all about the kids so here we are,” said the President of the Guardians of Children Central Illinois Chapter, Ed Moore.

Rountree says she couldn’t believe the number of people that showed up, all to honor her daughter.

“I would think a couple of people would come out, it’s cold, but to see all the people come out it was just amazing,” said Rountree.

Rountree urges anybody who has seen child abuse to report it because it could save someone’s life.