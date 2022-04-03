PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Pedestrians in Peoria, Mary Hosbrough, and Jennifer Jacobsen-Wood lead about 50 people on a 3-mile walk in Peoria’s Warehouse District Sunday afternoon.

This is the first time the duo hosted an organized community walk.

“So we thought maybe 10-12 and we’ve got over 50 people here,” said Hosbrough.

Hosbrough and Jacobsen-Wood chose the Warehouse District as the first location.

“We do like all the art and the murals, so it seemed like there were a lot of things for people to look at and peak their interest. We also just like the area, this is one of our favorite areas out of all of Peoria’s walks when we did our project,” said Hosbrough.

The book that motivated the duo to discover all of Peoria is called, This is Where I Belong by Melody Warnick.

“The author points out in the book that the best way to get to know your city is to walk it,” said one participant In the community walk, Roberta Parks.

Parks said that after reading the book, she was determined to learn more about the place she calls home.

“The book really helped me think: there are things in Peoria that I have not touched and done even though I’ve lived here for 48 years. I need to broaden my horizons, so it’s not just for people who are new to the community, I think it is equally helpful for those of us who have lived here for a while too,” said Parks.

The next community walk by Pedestrians in Peoria will be the first Sunday of May and June. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.