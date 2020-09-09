Dozens of families show up for first East Bluff mobile food pantry

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first East Bluff mobile food pantry Wednesday morning brought a large turnout.

Dozens of cars lined up in the parking lot near the new Peoria Police Resource Center next to Heartland Health Services on Wisconsin Ave. Each car received boxes filled with dried goods, fruits, vegetables, and a bag of potatoes.

Event organizers said those who received supplies were extremely grateful.

“It’s been amazing. Moving fast, quickly. A lot of the residents of the East Bluff have come out and supported the event,” said Focused Deterrent Project Manager Christopher Johnson.

“It’s been great to see the community come out and us be able to help them. Every car that comes through, you see the people in there that area needing food, materials. it touches our hearts every single time,” said Heartland’s Marketing & Community Relations Coordinator Makinze Roman.

Both Johnson and Roman said they hope to do more mobile foo pantries in the future.

“With this turnout, it was a huge success. We are definitely looking at being able to do this in the future,” Roman said.

In just 20 minutes, volunteers were able to give out around 150 boxes.

“We started out with a food truck of 300 cases, I believe we are 21 minutes into it and we’re halfway through all of them,” Roman added.

The event was located at 2301 N. Wisconsin Ave. in Peoria’s East Bluff.