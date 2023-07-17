PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, nearly two dozen scouts from the Peoria will join dozens more from Central Illinois to head east for the Scouts BSA National Jamboree for an 12-day adventure

Celeste Saul, 20, who was the area’s first girl to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, said it’s about having new experiences and seeing new things.

Her brother, Carson, 15, said it was about meeting people from across the country and seeing things that you can’t see here in Illinois like whitewater rafting or a massive zip line or a tent city for thousands upon thousands of teenagers.

The siblings, who hail from Dunlap, are going with about 80 scouts and adults from the W.D. Boyce council which covers nearly all of central Illinois. They headed to Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve, located in southern West Virginia.

Ben Blumenberg, who is the council executive, likened it to a small city, full of people who have the “same ideals and values.” Roughly 50% of the council’s contingent are girls, he said.

The event happens every four years and was to occur in 2021 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s excited and says the jamboree will feature high adventuring things like rafting, climbing, mountain biking — anything that will give you “bumps and bruises”

The jamboree is historic not only because it’s the first one since the pandemic but it’s also the first one where girls are equal participants within the Scout ranks. Previously, girls have attended as part of Scouting’s Venturing and Exploring program. Women will make up about 20% of the 15,000 estimated attendees.

And that’s not lost on Emmy Jones, a 12-year-old from Edwards, who just finished her first year of scouting.

“It feels really special,” she said. “It feels really unique and special that I am one of those girls who gets to experience this for the first time. This will definitely go down in history as being the first time that girls were able to go to the National Jamboree.”