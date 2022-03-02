KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — There were no injuries reported despite 33 students and their driver being involved in a bus crash Wednesday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Knox County SHeriff’s deputies and Oneida-Wataga first responders arrived at the intersection of Rt. 167 and Knox Road 1240 East for a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, they found the bus was traveling northbound on Knox Road 1240 East when it hit a truck traveling westbound. There were 33 students aboard the bus and two people in the truck.

No injuries were reported, and school officials made arrangements for a second bus to take the students to school.

The truck was towed, but the bus was still drivable. The bus driver was issued a citation. The sheriff’s department did not specify what the citation was for.