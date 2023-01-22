PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens from the community gathered outside of the Planned Parenthood clinic on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria to show solidarity after an arson attack on the building last Sunday.

The arson happened two days after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation expanding abortion access in Illinois and protecting out-of-state patients.

Witnesses reported seeing a white truck with a red door on the driver’s side leaving the scene of the crime.

Planned Parenthood Employee Kelley Theyson said she wants to bring legal action against the person responsible.

“Once we find the person or people responsible, we do intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said Theyson.

With signs in hand and advocating against arson and politically motivated attacks, Lynn Jalovec said she came out to show it doesn’t matter where you stand politically, everyone can agree that violence doesn’t help anyone’s cause.

“One thing we’re definitely against is violence. Violence is not the answer. This is not how we solve this problem between people and our disagreements,” said Jalovec.

While the facility will remain closed for at least a month, Theyson said they’re doing everything they can to get the building back up and running.

“It’s just very sad that somebody would do this. But we are working as quickly as possible to reopen the facility,” said Theyson.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood Chicago made the trip to Peoria to show support for the community and raise money to help cover the cost of property damage.