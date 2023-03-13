PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozer Park is undergoing renovations to stay up to date with Major League Baseball’s new guidelines.

The stadium lights are being updated to LED’s, which will improve the range of sight for fielders. Other improvements include new commissaries and bullpen mounds. These updates along with others need to be completed by 2025.

Peoria Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott said the new stadium lights will improve the fan experience.

“We’ve got the lights to where they will play to music, so we’ll have some music and the lights can flash to the beat of the music which will be cool, and you can also setup different light shows,” said Mott.

Mott also said that the new lights will also make a big difference for fielders when it comes to fly balls.

“The LED lights shine down, but then they also have the light on the pole that will shine up, so that way when the ball goes above it, you still got light shining up, so that’s where the safety issue comes in,” Mott said.

Mott said the lights should be finished by the time Bradley baseball plays their next home game against Illinois next Tuesday. The renovation will cost around one million dollars.