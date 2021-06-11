Dozer Park welcomes fans at full capacity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Illinois moving into Phase 5 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Reopen Illinois plan, Dozer Park is lifting all restrictions and welcoming back fans at full capacity for Friday’s Peoria Chiefs baseball game.

Ben Garrod, chief revenue officer of the Peoria Chiefs, said Dozer Park has a capacity of 2000 fans.

The floor markings and zip ties on the seats are gone. He said fans can expect the stadium “to look like pre-2020 Dozer Park.”

“We’re going to have every seat open. People can come in here, enjoy a good time. We’ve seen more and more people looking to get out. Today’s a great day, it’s a hot summer day, perfect for baseball, it’s perfect for reopening,” Garrod said.

Garrod said attendance numbers have been steadily increasing since the Chiefs’ first home game on May 11.

“I think a lot of people were in anticipation of this day and being fully reopened,” he said.

To celebrate, the first 500 fans to Friday’s game will receive a backhand cooler shaped like a baseball bat that can store up to six cold beers.