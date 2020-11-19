DP Dough in Normal becomes innovative to combat the pandemic

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — At a time when many businesses are struggling because of the pandemic, a Twin Cities restaurant has found an innovative way to keep business afloat.

After the Governor prohibited businesses from having indoor dining many of them are trying to figure out what’s next. It’s a catch-22 determining how to prioritize safety and boost revenue. However, DP Dough in Normal has found a way to do both, and all you have to do as a customer is walk up and ring a bell.

With the touch of a button, and a mask on of course, you can now get the food you ordered out of the newly created DP Dough pick up window.

“Pretty much, obviously, the world is a little different right now, so its all COVID inspired,” said Rick Potocki, Marketing Manager.

The idea came from the Owner who wanted to find a way to make sure both the customers and staff were safe.

“We have a very small staff,” said Sarah Lessen, General Manager. “So if one of us goes down, it’s everyone, because we have to work so closely sometimes.”

The idea has been a hit with the customers. So much so, that leaders say even after the pandemic, there’s a good chance the windows will still be open.

“I think that it’s going to be great,” said Potocki. “Especially for late night, when we do get our bigger crowds back and business does pick back up, that’ll be nice to just be able to move the line a lot quicker.”

The store is open for walk up, pick up and delivery from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.