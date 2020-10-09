Dr. Bernice King to speak during virtual MLK celebration

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Bernice King will speak virtually at the 29th Annual MLK celebraion.

Dr. King, the youngest daughter of the late Coretta Scott King and Dr. Marin Luther King Jr, is the Chief Executive Officer of The King Center. The event will be held virtually due to health concerns about the pandemic.

“We may not be gathered together this year to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but I’m confident Bernice King’s powerful and motivating words will inspire those who attend virtually,” said Peoria mayor Jim Aris.

The event will take place Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. and run for approximately an hour. Tickets are available on line now.