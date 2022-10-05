PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Brian Curtis from OSF Healthcare, stresses the importance of getting screened for colon cancer during his sit down with the cast of Good Day Central Illinois. Recently, the guidelines on what age to start getting a colonoscopy has changed from the age of 50 to the age of 45. The reasoning behind that, is because new studies indicate the increase of colon cancer between ages of 45 to 50.

Dr. Curtis, acknowledged the hesitation from people to get the procedure due to the horror stories they have heard regarding colonoscopies. But Dr. Curtis also went onto share his own experience of getting the procedure done, and that the prep is the only long part about it, but felt like he was in and out of the room following that.

He reminds everybody who is hesitant due to that fear, that not getting the procedure done is much more of a scary and risky thought than the colonoscopy itself. To schedule an appointment or get more information on colonoscopies, click right here.