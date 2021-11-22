Dr. Dave Mouser to be named next Superintendent of District 87 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — District 87 in Bloomington has selected a new superintendent.

Dr. David Mouser was chosen for the position. He was a finalist among 11 candidates presented to the Board of Education, who then narrowed the pool down to three finalists.

He will be officially selected at the Bloomington High School board meeting on Dec. 8. Mouser will succeed Dr. Barry Reilly as superintendent of District 87 on July 1, 2022, pending formal approval.

“On behalf of the District 87 Board of Education, I am honored to say we are excited about Dr.

Mouser becoming our next Superintendent. We did a nationwide search and arrived at the best

candidate being in our same county.” Mark Wylie, President of the District 87 Board of Education.

Mouser has worked in education for 25 years and has been serving as Superintendent of Tri-Valley CUSD #3 in Downs, IL., since 2014.

“I am humbled and excited to have been chosen as the next superintendent of schools for

Bloomington District 87,” Mouser said.

“Having grown up and served as a school leader in McLean County, I understand and appreciate the history, success, and diversity celebrated in District 87. Through the hiring process, it became very clear to me that the District is filled with a talented and dedicated staff, a school board committed to the children they serve, and a leadership team ready and willing to continually improve. To be chosen to serve the families of District 87 in this capacity is a true honor,” Mouser continued.

Previously, Mouser served as an Agriculture/Science Teacher, Middle School Principal, and High School Principal. A graduate of the University of Illinois, he earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in agricultural education.

In 2014, Mouser earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Western Illinois University. Additionally, he has advanced certifications in educational administration from Illinois State University, including principal and superintendent endorsements.

All Tri-Valley schools received the National Blue Ribbon Award from the US Department of Education under Mouser’s leadership. In 2021, he was named Career and Technical Education Champion of the Year, and in 2020, he won Illinois Association of School Administrators Superintendent of Distinction. In 2010, he was recognized as one of the Pantagraph’s 20 Under 40.

He and his wife Amie have been married 20 years, and they have two children, Morgan and Brady.