Dr. Dawn Harris Jeffries announced as new president of Tri-County Urban League

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County Urban League Board of Directors has announced Dr. Dawn Harris Jeffries will be the new president and CEO of the organization.

The announcement comes six months after current president, Laraine Bryson, announced her retirement.

“On behalf of the Tri-County Urban League Board of Directors, we welcome Dr. Dawn Harris Jeffries to the Urban League movement. Dr. Jeffries is a proven leader. The breadth of her knowledge and experiences positions her well to lead the Tri-county Urban League as we pursue the vision of creating equitable opportunities for success, empowering people, and improving lives.” Glenn R. Ross, Board Chairperson

Dr. Jeffries comes to the Urban League with more than 20 years of experience in finance, global wealth management, and strategy, according to a press release. She is the founder and executive director of the Girls Light Our Way, NFP (GLOW)- a mentoring program in Central Illinois that develops, “curriculum and strategic relationships to execute activities-based, award-winning programming for girls in areas of wellness, self-efficacy, financial literacy, and social/cultural capital.”

June 7, Dr. Jeffries will begin her new role. Bryson will remain to assist through the transition.

The Tri-County Urban League has been providing employment, education, and counseling services for residents in the central Illinois area for more than 56 years.