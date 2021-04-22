Dr. Kherat delivers District 150 State of the Schools address

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday afternoon, District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat gave her 2021 State of the Schools address.

Dr. Kherat said delivering education through a pandemic was made possible by having staff that were willing to adapt.

“This year, more than ever before, our staff must be recognized for their grit, their innovation, [and] their adaptability,” she said.

Over the course of the past year, four main priorities guided PPS. One of those is making sure that students didn’t go hungry, with the help of community partners.

“From late March to mid-August of 2020 we served 500,000, half a million, meals to the community,” Kherat said.

Contuining learning for 13,000 students was another focus; whether it was preparing for remote instruction or creating a safe plan to re-enter the classroom.

“Our return to school plan which was approved in June of 2020 by our board of education became a statewide model for other districts around the state,” Kherat said.

In May, PPS will also graduate its first class of their D2 program, which allows students to earn their high school diploma and an associates degree.

“To have that two years of college already done is a push in my professional journey,” said Alijah Smith, a Peoria High student in the D2 program.

Kherat explained there were lots of lessons learned from 2020.

“The importance of collaboration, the engagement of our families, the creativity of our staff, the strength and creativity of human kind,” she said.

Kherat said District 150 has also worked to be more inclusive regarding education. In August, the district will implement its Black History 365 curriculum.