Dr. Warren Anderson hired as Bradley University’s Inaugural Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University has its first Inaugural Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Bradley University officials announced Monday that Warren Anderson, Ed. D. will fill the role. Anderson will begin working as vice president at Bradley on Jan. 31, 2022, and will oversee the development of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Bradley President Stephen Standifird said having a position like this one is critical for Bradley.

“We are committed to having a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive environment and culture on our campus. Dr. Anderson’s experience, passion, innovative thinking, and ability to collaborate will be a catalyst for great things at Bradley.” Stephen Standifird, BRADLEY University PRESIDENT

Anderson has served as senior equity, diversity, and inclusion officer for the University of Wisconsin System for the past 11 months. He previously served as vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion and student affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he led the creation of the Center for Racial and Restorative Justice.

Before that, Anderson worked at Harrisburg Area Community College in Harrisburg, PA., where he was vice president for inclusion and diversity, Title IX coordinator, and chief inclusion and diversity officer.

“It is an honor to be selected for this transformative role at one of the best universities in the Midwest,” Anderson said.

“During my visit to the university, it was clear to me that the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members want to be partners to make Bradley University one of the most culturally competent universities in the nation. While the development of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is just the first step in this process, I have every belief that this initial investment will serve the Bradley community for generations to come,” Anderson continued.