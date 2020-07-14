St. Jude Runs shift to virtual experience, organizers focus on fundraising

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — St. Jude Runs are going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The runs raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

At St. Jude, no family ever sees a bill.

On a typical year, a group of runners would have left Peoria Tuesday morning to head to Tennessee for the Memphis to Peoria run. On Saturday, runners from the 35 satellite runs would have crossed the finish mark in downtown Peoria.

This year, with runs going virtual, organizers have had to adapt.

Now, runners are staying in their hometowns and running in groups of ten or less can while social distancing.

“I think it’s going to be exciting for a lot of the communities because instead of just running one time down main street or a major street in a city, now they’re going to be running all through the community,” said Mike McCoy, president and co-founder of St. Jude Runs.

McCoy said despite the changes, the goal remains the same: to raise money for St. Jude.

“We’re pretty excited. We think that this is a different opportunity for us. We didn’t want to cancel the runs because it’s too important for St. Jude,” said McCoy.

Throughout the week, McCoy said people can expect interactive posts and videos and surprises.

People can stay connected and enjoy the digital experience on Facebook.

