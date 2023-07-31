PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Agbara Bryson from the Annie Malone Center for Development hosted a mental health workshop this afternoon.

It was designed to provide inclusive and diverse training to help the Elite Community Outreach staff become culturally competent when dealing with mental health issues from those of low-income backgrounds. In addition, attendees learned how to recognize the unique mental health needs of those that come from those backgrounds.

“They won’t be therapists after this, they won’t be counselors, but they will be able to refer individuals who need mental health services and resources,” Bryson said.

Bryson also says a lot of the issues that come from low-income neighborhoods originate from mental health issues.

“These mental health issues turn into self-destructive, self-handicapping behaviors and unfortunately due to the bias of the population, they don’t seek help,” Bryson said.

Upon completion, staff members will receive a 3-hour CEU and a certificate of completion.