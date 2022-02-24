PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Dream Center Peoria on Hamilton Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 24 for a ribbon-cutting to see the new kitchen.

With state-of-the-art appliances, the new kitchen will feed many hungry mouths. “We serve around 70,000 meals a year,” said Andy King, executive director at the Dream Center Peoria.

Costing $800,000 to create, sponsors were generous with their donations and responded quickly.

King said, “We saw the money come in within about five or six weeks, so it was incredible. We’ve never seen it happen like that before.”

What is used to serve the homeless and hungry will also be utilized by junior high and high school students.

“Hopefully they can turn, you know, their dreams into a reality of becoming a chef, or being able to work at a restaurant also when they graduate high school,” said King.

President of Catalyst Construction Andy Kaufmann said, “To walk in there and to see it and to know what it was before, yeah, we’re thrilled with the outcome.”

Food made from the kitchen will not just sit in the center, either.

“We’ve just, in the last week, purchased a truck that will become a food truck,” said King. “So food that’s coming out of this kitchen won’t just stay here, it will also go out into the community, as well.”

King said that the kitchen and the Dream Center will be around until the needs of the city and the homeless are met.