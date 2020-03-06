Dream Center is making prom dreams come true for the 9th year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another day, another year of making prom dreams come true. The Dream Center is putting on its PROMise of Hope event for the ninth year.

The event allows local area high school girls to come to the center and search through hundreds of potential dresses and accessories for their upcoming prom.

Sherri Ernst, volunteer director, said it’s always a great feeling to watch the girls put together their dream prom outfits especially when they don’t have to spend a lot of money on them.

“It’s just so much fun,” Ernst said. “High school girls can come and get a prom dress, shoes, jewelry, makeup and a corsage all for free.”

When it comes to getting a dress and accessories for that special night, some of the girls attending said the word “free” is a godsend.

“I’ve been on plenty of websites,” Jadin Gillan, junior at Limestone Community High School, said. “And they’re [dresses] pretty pricey so that’s why I decided to come here. It’s a lot cheaper.”

Personal shoppers also helped the girls sort through more than 1,000 donated dresses. This is something Atelia Wyatt, a senior at Richwoods High School, said she’s more than grateful for.

“It’s so nice that they do things like this for people who can’t really afford dresses,” Wyatt said. “It’s awesome and I would recommend it to every girl.”

Ersnt said the event runs Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm. She said all the students need to bring is their student IDs.

Wyatt also praised the organization for their event and said if she could, she’d do it all over again.

“I hope … I wish I could do it next year but I’m graduating.”